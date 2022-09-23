Motlanthe slams ANC structures for pronouncing on preferred candidates ahead of elective conference

Johannesburg - The ANC’s electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe has slammed party structures at the regional and provincial level for pronouncing on their preferred candidates top positions in the party ahead of the 55th elective conference. The letter addressed to the ANC acting deputy Secretary General Paul Mashatile, lists concerns over the premature pronouncements of preferred NEC leaders ahead of conference by provinces such as the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

The names of sitting ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, have been canvassed already for the presidency, while names such as treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, amongst others, have been bandied about for the position of deputy president. KZN has backed Mkhize, while Limpopo and Eastern Cape have backed Ramaphosa. Motlanthe has requested Mashatile, in his capacity as the party’s acting secretary general, to issue a directive “dissuading all ANC structures and leaders from making these premature and undemocratic pronouncements of their preferred candidates.”

He has also emphasised that branch nominations open on October 2, 2022, and nominations shall be a true reflection of preferred leaders. “The rules approved by the NEC stipulate that provincial nominations must be a democratic product based on the leadership preferences of the branches” reads part of the letter. The committee has emphasised that nominations will be the determining factor of preferred leaders for NEC positions at the conference.

“The committee calls on all leaders at provincial and regional levels to stop all attempts to influence nominations from above and this unduly pressurising branches to nominate their preferred candidates,” said Motlanthe. He said the nomination and election process should be democratic, transparent and fair. Motlanthe said members should abide by rules as the failure to do so may result in disciplinary action and disqualification of the offenders from participating in the nomination process.

