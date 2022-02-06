Motshekga confident that schools are ready for the new norm

Cape Town - Department of Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, says following engagements with MECs during the past week, it was agreed that as of Monday, there will be 100% attendance at all schools. For the past two years, schooling was disrupted as learners had attended alternate days to reduce class capacity and curb the spread of the corona virus.

On Sunday morning, Motshekga briefed the media on the state of readiness as schools prepare to welcome their full complement of learners. The sector does however remain mindful that the Covid-19 pandemic still exists, she said. “All of us have direct responsibility to ensure that we prevent the spread of the virus and its variants.

“Medical science has informed the decision that has been taken and as a sector we continue to follow advice and as a department we continue to take advice and guidance from public health experts,” the minister said. Provinces have made preparations around the following important areas, which include communicating with parents and other stakeholders about the new norm, adjustment of the school timetables and duty-loads and adjustment of the school assessment programmes. “The normal timetable will assist the sector to intensify its implementation of the recovery plan.