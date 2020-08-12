Motshekga dismisses claims of her family's involvement in PPEs tenders

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has refuted allegations her family was involved in the controversial personal protective equipment (PPE) tendering during the Covid-19 pandemic. This comes as corruption allegations are mounting in relation to the government’s procurement of PPEs, including sanitizers, face masks and other items used to combat the spread of coronavirus. Following allegations spread on various social media platforms that Motshekga’s husband, Dr Mathole Motshekga, was also among those who were involved in producing and supplying sanitizers to schools, she went public to deny the claims. Mtshekga’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the allegations were malicious. “Dr Mathole Motshekga, husband to Minister Angie Motshekga does not own or plan to own a factory that produces or supplies sanitizers or personal protective equipment to schools. In his own right, Dr Motshekga is a politician and a long-standing Member of Parliament,” Mhlanga said.

Mhlanga also dismissed allegations the Kara Heritage Institute, which Dr Motshekga founded, sold books to schools.

“The institute is not a commercial business and has no interest whatsoever in making business with the government, let alone the Department of Basic Education. These allegations made against Dr Motshekga, which attempt to link Minister Angie Motshekga to corruption regarding the Covid-19 tender procurement for sanitizers are desperate and far-fetched lies that should be ignored,” he said.

Allegations of malfeasance and looting relating to the procurement of PPEs have seen President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson and Gauteng ANC PEC member Khusela Diko, health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife Losiyo Masuku, who is also Johannesburg MMC for shared services, stepping aside from their posts as they are being probed for their implication in the PPE tender scandals.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has also come under the spotlights following reports his close allies, including sons, were among those who secured PPE tender deals in the Free State.

IOL