Motshekga lays down the law: teachers facing sexual abuse charges will be fired
Cape Town - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has warned teachers who are facing sexual abuse cases that they will face the chop.
The South African Council for Educators has issued reports of many teachers facing misconduct charges including raping and sexually abusing learners.
In the new rules for hiring teachers in the department, which were gazetted and released on Tuesday, Motshekga said teachers would face the axe if they were found guilty of serious charges including sexual abuse.
The gazette states that the regulations are to “regulate the period of prevention of re-employment of former educators dismissed or deemed dismissed for misconduct or deemed resigned”.
The regulations also outline the procedure to rehire some of the teachers.
Motshekga said those who had been found guilty of sexual abuse cases would not be taken back by the department.
Any teacher who is found guilty of “committing an act of sexual assault on a learner, student or other employees or having a sexual relationship with a learner of the school” will be shown the door and not rehired.
Teachers who are found guilty of being in possession of drugs will also be fired.
Those who are found guilty of theft and bribery will be banned for five years.
