Motshekga lays down the law: teachers facing sexual abuse charges will be fired

Cape Town - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has warned teachers who are facing sexual abuse cases that they will face the chop.

The South African Council for Educators has issued reports of many teachers facing misconduct charges including raping and sexually abusing learners.

In the new rules for hiring teachers in the department, which were gazetted and released on Tuesday, Motshekga said teachers would face the axe if they were found guilty of serious charges including sexual abuse.

The gazette states that the regulations are to “regulate the period of prevention of re-employment of former educators dismissed or deemed dismissed for misconduct or deemed resigned”.

The regulations also outline the procedure to rehire some of the teachers.