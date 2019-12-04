Minister of Basic Education. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has reiterated that if there were parents who were against the Comprehensive Sexuality Education in schools they have a right to opt out. The department of basic education has been criticised for introducing sex education in schools.

Motshekga, who was among several ministers answering questions in Parliament on the adjustments to the Budget on Wednesday, said the opt out was there for parents.

The Department of Basic Education said it would pilot the CSE programme next year and roll it out in 2021.

This is to curb the high infection rate among learners, the high levels of pregnancy among teenagers and sex abuse.