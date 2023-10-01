Motshekga reveals plans to prevent leaks of NSC papers as 700,000 candidates prepare for 2023 exams

Basic Education moves to tighten security systems to avoid NSC exam paper leaks as more than 700,000 candidates registered to sit for exams. As the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams draw closer, Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, has outlined security plans put in place to curb the illegal leakage of exam papers.

"We have put in place a lot of measures to protect the sector because, unfortunately, the NSC is a national paper. With technology, a paper can be leaked in the Free State and reach other provinces, making it hard to investigate," she said. Motshekga addressed the media at the department's conference centre in Pretoria on Sunday. On a yearly basis, the department, as well as thousands of learners, are being affected by the question paper leaks of the NSC exams, impacting the lives and quality of education of learners who have been toiling for years.

Last year, according to reports, over 300 Grade 12 learners from Mpumalanga schools had received what is believed to be an answer sheet during exams from teachers. "I can assure you that we pay a lot of attention to ensure that we curb any leak because it is a headache if it happens. "In the event of the leak, depending on what has happened, is to investigate the source of the leak and what is said to be the leaked material," she said.

Speaking on the state of final exams, Motshekga said that about 723,000 candidates registered to sit for the final examinations in 6,800 centres. The NSC final exams are expected to start on October 30 and conclude on December 5. Furthermore, she urged parents, guardians, caregivers, and the community as a whole to support our Grade 12 learners who will be writing the final examinations.

She maintained that they have done their best to prepare the system, adding that they need to work together to ensure that learners are equally prepared and ready for the exams. Meanwhile, during the briefing, Motshekga alluded to the possibility of load shedding being a problem in schools but said that they will put more effort to ensure that learners are not affected. [email protected]