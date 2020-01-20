Johannesburg - Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga on Monday expressed concern over the start of the 2020 school year being marred by several deaths.
Parktown Boys High learner Enoch Mpianzi drowned while on a school orientation camp on Friday.
The body of Laerskool Bekker Grade 7 pupil Keamohetswe Seboko was found at the school pool last week.
A Grade 11 learner from Mpolweni High School in KwaZulu-Natal drowned.
An 18-year-old pupil from Kopanelo Secondary School was stabbed to death, while two schools were torched in separate incidents.