Motshekga welcomes joint military health exercise by SANDF and Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Cape Town

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga has welcomed the humanitarian relief medical exercise taking place between the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The joint medical mission comprising of members of the SANDF and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is providing free health services for communities around Cape Town, in the Western Cape and its surrounding areas.

IOL reported last week that the Chinese hospital ship Daisho Dao also known as the “Peace Ark” had docked for the first time in Cape Town, on Mission Harmony aimed at strengthening military ties and reinforcing humanitarian medical skills with South Africa. The SA Military Health Service, together with the SA Navy, received the crew at the Cape Town port last week. The vessel is docked at the V&A Basin berth jetty 2 until Thursday. Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga with Ambassador of China to South Africa, Wu Peng at a reception celebrating 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Pretoria. File Picture: Supplied The SANDF said the joint national and interdepartmental exercise for humanitarian medical service between China and South Africa hoped to assist local communities with comprehensive medical care.

Motshekga said the exercise is focused on rendering free medical support to the local population in the areas, while strengthening diplomacy between the two militaries. The medical exercise allows people to access health services provided by the military personnel of the SA Military Health Service and the Chinese medical personnel on board the hospital ship. Chinese naval hospital ship, Daisho Dao also known as the Peace Ark which docked in Cape Town is equipped with advanced medical facilities, including 16 departments, eight operating rooms, more than 300 beds and an onboard medical rescue helicopter. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers “The exercise provides an opportunity for both country’s military health services to share their service unique military health support expertise enhancing interoperability between South Africa and the Chinese militaries,” said Motshekga.

“This will have a positive impact on future humanitarian medical relief exercises.” The exercise is also aimed at improving medical skills transfer between the two militaries and provide opportunities for sharing experiential knowledge in joint medical consultation, medical technologies, skills and other related activities in the medical field. Furthermore, the SANDF said Mission Harmony will enhance the diplomatic relations between South Africa and the People’s Republic of China.

The Peace Ark is a fully equipped medical vessel with clinical and medical professionals providing medical screening, oral health and eye care among other healthcare services. Chinese naval hospital ship, Daisho Dao also known as the Peace Ark which docked in Cape Town is equipped with advanced medical facilities, including 16 departments, eight operating rooms, more than 300 beds and an onboard medical rescue helicopter. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers The SA Military Health Services is collaborating with the Western Cape Department of Health in implementing health programmes provided by the joint exercise Mission Harmony. Previously, the SANDF said the hospital vessel is manned by more than 100 personnel.

“Including its rescue helicopter on board, the hospital vessel is equipped with more than 100 medical personnel. She will provide independent medical services for seven consecutive days with a 600 to 700 outpatient treating capacity and conducting physical medical examinations,” the SANDF said. “Amongst other services on board will be laboratory services, specialised health services, surgical procedures, and is capacitated with in-patient treatment.” The SANDF said the fully fledged naval medical vessel will be operating alongside the SA Military Health Service’s trained staff and personnel.

The series of events will culminate on August 28, with social responsibility programmes and community involvement. Chinese naval hospital ship, Daisho Dao also known as the Peace Ark which docked in Cape Town is equipped with advanced medical facilities, including 16 departments, eight operating rooms, more than 300 beds and an onboard medical rescue helicopter. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers “The SA Navy and SA Air Force will provide logistical, technical and engineering support alongside the docked medical vessel of the People’s Republic of China,” the SANDF said. “The South African Military Health Service provides clinical and medical support to the South African armed forces in joint military operations and peace support mission in the region. It is also responsible for comprehensive medical cover for SANDF dependants and statesmen.”