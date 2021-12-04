Motshekga worried about abduction of children in schools

Cape Town – Basic Education Angie Motshekga says they are working closely with the security cluster to prevent more children being kidnapped at schools. There has been an increase in the number of schoolchildren being abducted outside of their schools.

An 18-year-old matric learner survived abduction outside her school in Johannesburg a few weeks ago. But a 11-year-old Grade 5 learner was kidnapped outside her school in Mayfair, Johannesburg, last month. The four Moti brothers were kidnapped about two months ago in Polokwane on their way to school.

However, they have since been reunited with their parents after a ransom was allegedly paid amounting to R50 million. But in a written parliamentary reply from the EFF, Motshekga said they were working with the security cluster on these cases. The EFF had asked a question in relation to the abduction of an 8-year-old learner from school.