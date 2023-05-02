Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has been called to appear before parliamentarians on Friday on the landing of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed al Nayhan with his large entourage in the Eastern Cape. The Department of Transport in the Eastern Cape asked the national department to allow for the use of Bulembu airport in Bhisho for al Nayhan when he was on a private visit at his game reserve.

It was reported that al Zahyan was travelling with 500 people from 32 different countries. Members of the National Assembly’s committee on home affairs agreed at their meeting on Tuesday to call Motsoaledi and the Border Management Authority to face questions. Chairperson of the committee Mosa Chabane said they wanted to ensure that all the laws of the country were followed when al Nahyan arrived at the airport where he was processed with his delegation.

Chabane also said they wanted to satisfy themselves that there was documentary proof of the visit and that regulations were not breached. Motsoaledi and his counterpart from the police Bheki Cele and the South African Revenue Service said last week all the laws were followed when al Nayhan arrived in the country. Motsoaledi said the president of the UAE had asked to land at Bumbane airport.

There are three other international airports that were looked at where he could have landed because of the size of his delegation and cargo. Chabane said they want full answers on the visit by the president of the UAE. “The resolution forms part of Parliament’s constitutional obligation to hold the executive accountable, as well as the need to ensure that domestic and international law is applied,” said Chabane.