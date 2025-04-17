Motsoaledi vows to counter propaganda around NHI

The Health Department is determined to intensify its efforts to educate the public on the National Health Insurance (NHI) amidst what Minister Aaron Motsoaledi describes as “irrational and negative propaganda” surrounding the initiative. This comes in response to rising concerns from various quarters on the splurging of millions on advertising for the NHI when there are urgent crises in the public health system.

In a latest development, ActionSA MP Kgosi Letlape questioned whether the Minister planned to cease all advertising concerning the NHI and redirect those funds towards resolving funding shortfalls. Motsoaledi firmly dismissed any notions of halting the campaign, asserting the importance of disseminating accessible information to the public. “There is currently no intention to put an end to all advertising for NHI and redirect that funding towards addressing the funding shortfall,” he said. “Given the ongoing irrational and negative propaganda against NHI, the department believes that it remains important to continue directing efforts towards providing accessible information that educates and empowers the public about NHI and the benefits of universal health coverage to the country and the population,” Motsoaledi said.

The backdrop to Motsoaledi's statements includes the revelation that his department spent R28.4 million on NHI advertising from April 2024 until January this year, drawing scrutiny and criticism from various stakeholders. Despite the pressure, Motsoaledi made it clear that there are no plans to divert conditional grants earmarked for the NHI to address budgetary shortfalls. “We value all our patients equally, and hence we see no wisdom nor value nor any gain in shifting money from one group of patients to another.

“The conditional grants allocated towards National Health Insurance are for specific interventions,” he said. Motsoaledi explained that both the direct and the indirect grants were targeted at patient care. The direct NHI grant is targeted towards the contracting of health care providers, particularly general practitioners, to support public clinics. It also focuses on providing contracting of mental health care providers such as psychiatrists, psychologists, registered counsellors, occupational therapists and social workers to provide session services on mental health care.