Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng testifies at the state capture inquiry in Parktown. Photo: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was only invited as a guest speaker six years ago and was never part of any academic activities, the Wits Business School (WBS) said on Tuesday. This followed Motsoeneng's testimony that he was a guest lecturer at universities and that WBS even included his work into its curriculum.

"Hlaudi Motsoeneng was invited to take part in a breakfast panel discussion at WBS on 6 Dec 2013. A guest speaker does not make an academic. At no stage has Mr Motsoeneng lectured at WBS, nor has any material authored by him formed part of the curriculum of any of our programmes," the institution said in a short statement.

Motsoeneng was in the hot seat at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday. Answering questions on whether he possessed a matric qualification, Motsoeneng said lies were peddled about him while at the public broadcaster, even though he had disclosed that he never had matric.

He accused the media and the former public protector Thuli Madonsela of tarnishing his image by claiming that he lied about having a matric qualification. Motsoeneng said he told the SABC back in 1989 that although he had written supplementary examinations, he did not pass matric.

"I never lied...God knows I never lied," said Motsoeneng.

Earlier, Motsoeneng testified that he visited the fugitive Gupta family's Saxonwold compound where he "enjoyed curry meals". He admitted that he once took then SABC CEO Lulama Mokhubo along to Saxonwold to meet with the controversial family that is at the centre of state capture in South Africa.

"We would fly to all these provinces with the Guptas...we even went to Cape Town because we were in partnership. They had everything, for me, it was an opportunity to also capture them," Motsoeneng said.

African News Agency (ANA)