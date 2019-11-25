Johannesburg - Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane has been granted leave to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo made the ruling on Monday. Moyane will be given a timeframe to his questioning and he will be allowed to question the minister on a few issues regarding his testimony.
Gordhan had appeared at the inquiry last year and implicated Moyane in his testimony. He accused Moyane of acting to serve the state capture agenda when he opened a criminal case against him regarding the establishment of the Sars “rogue unit”.
Advocate Dali Mpofu argued that his client was well within his rights to be allowed to question Gordhan regarding his accusations that he acted with “malice” when he opened the criminal case against him.
Mpofu insisted that his client was aware that he was not entitled to cross-examine Gordhan, but fairness should be applied and that he had the right to challenge the accusations made by Gordhan.