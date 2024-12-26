'Mozambique on verge of civil war': EFF wants Pretoria to summon Mozambique High Commissioner over crackdown

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) led by Julius Malema has expressed grave concern over the degenerating security and political situation in neighbouring Mozambique, which has reportedly left dozens of people, including police officers and protesters dead. Earlier this week, IOL reported that political turmoil in Mozambique, ignited by the elections held on October 9, was renewed after the country’s top court confirmed that ruling Frelimo party’s candidate Daniel Chapo as the legitimate winner of the highly contested polls.

The Constitutional Council, Mozambique’s highest body in matters of constitutional and electoral law has however revised Chapo’s victory margin by 5%, from 70% to 65%, with majority of that 5% going to Chapo’s archrival Venâncio Mondlane, whose total rose from 20% to 24%. EFF national spokesperson and Member of Parliament, Leigh-Ann Mathys pointed fingers at the Frelimo-led government in Mozambique for the turmoil. “This crisis is a direct result of a liberation movement, now led by corrupt and self-serving individuals, clinging to power by undermining democratic institutions and manipulating elections. The Mozambican government has failed to address the basic needs of its people, as evidenced by declining education, health, and economic growth. This mismanagement has fueled public outrage, which the state is repressing with excessive force,” she said.

The EFF said the South African government must intervene in different ways, including summoning Mozambique’s High Commissioner to South Africa to convey a strong message. “The EFF reiterates its call for the South African government to convene the ambassador of Mozambique to record its strongest condemnation of the killings, arrests, and repression of protestors. While the EFF acknowledges the South African government’s statement noting the ongoing violence and urging dialogue, we emphasise that more decisive action is required. It is not enough to merely call for calm and restraint,” said Mathys. “We insist that the South African government, in collaboration with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU), take urgent and concrete steps to facilitate a sustainable resolution to the crisis. The ongoing failure to take decisive and direct action has emboldened repressive elements within the Mozambican State, leaving citizens vulnerable to violent crackdowns.”

She said South Africa’s readiness to assist Mozambique must translate into tangible efforts to hold the Mozambican government accountable while working toward an inclusive, long-term solution that prioritises the democratic will of the people. “Mozambique stands at the precipice of a civil war that could be more devastating than the apartheid-sponsored destabilisation of the 1980s, which claimed the lives of many, including President Samora Machel. The EFF warns that such a conflict would have dire consequences for the region, threatening the stability of SADC and undermining decades of progress,” said Mathys. “There is a sweeping change in the SADC region politically, which has seen and will continue to see the rapid decline and ultimate extinction of former liberation movements. The solidarity amongst these former liberation movements at a time when there is clear manipulation of electoral process, is testament to an alliance of regressive forces and must be recognized as an axis of evil which will be detrimental to the political future of the region. The former liberation movements have reached a point of desperation, and have become either collaborators or oppressors as they refuse to accept that they have lost the popular support of the people.”

Ronald Lamola, Minister of International and Cooperation and his Mozambican counterpart, Pascoal Ronda, on the occasion of the South Africa/Moçambique Joint Inter-Ministerial Meeting held In Malelane, Mpumalanga. Amid the degenerating situation in Mozambique, more than 1,500 prisoners have escaped from a high-security prison in Maputo, while 33 people died and 15 were injured during clashes with prison guards. On Wednesday, Mozambique police’s General Commander Bernardino Rafael said about 150 of the daring fugitives had been recaptured. Rafael said crime levels in Mozambique would skyrocket after the massive prison escape.

“We expect that, in the next 40 or 48 hours after the escape 0f 1,534 inmates, there will be a dizzying increase of crime in Maputo. An increase of all types of crimes because they (the fugitives) are specialists in all types of crimes,” he said at a press briefing. “There will be an increase in robberies, assaults, rape of women, car theft, armed robberies, and even kidnappings.” [email protected]