MP in hot water for allegedly buying alcohol during sitting of Parly

A DA MP is in hot water with Speaker Thandi Modise after a video of him shopping at a liquor outlet was seen during the virtual sitting of Parliament. Ironically, it was Police Minister Bheki Cele who was answering oral questions to MPs on Wednesday when the alleged video of Tshepo Mhlongo was seen on the virtual platform buying alcohol. EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini raised the alarm with House chairperson Grace Borotho, demanding that action should be taken against Mhlongo for buying alcohol when he was supposed to be in the House for a session. Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu also joined in and said she wanted to raise an objection on a member of Parliament busy shopping when the House was in session. But another DA MP Cameroon MacKenzie denied it was Mhlongo and said those who want him to face action must bring a substantive motion.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza said it was in fact Mhlongo on the video buying alcohol at the time he was supposed to be in Parliament.

Borotho said they will go back and investigate the matter and refer it to the Speaker for action.

"We will go back to the video and identify what is happening and we will report to the office of the Speaker," said Borotho.

Parliament has been holding hybrid sittings since the start of the lockdown period.

Some of the MPs are attending the sessions virtually and others physically join the sitting in the Chambers of Parliament.

The conduct of Mhlongo would now be determined by the speaker after the House chairperson has reported it.

IOL