Mpho Moerane: Joburg loses yet another mayor

Johannesburg - The former mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Mpho Moerane, died at Milpark Hospital on Wednesday. The disheartening news was confirmed during a media conference by the family's representative, Mike Maile, who said Moerane was certified dead at 5.54pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The Moerane family is extremely saddened and disappointed over the untimeliness of their son, husband and father, Mpho Moerane, following his involvement in a motor vehicle accident," he said. Maile said Moerane was admitted to the intensive care unit of Milpark Hospital where he received maximum medical expert treatment, support and care for injuries sustained. Video: Kamogelo Moichela

"He sadly did not respond positively to treatment and with heavy hearts and deep soreness, we confirm we lost our beloved Mpho this afternoon and his passing has deeply pained us," he added. However, Maile told the media during this hard time that the Moerane family should be given space and time to overcome the tragedy. “We will inform the public of all due arrangements. The family will liaise with all relevant structures accordingly and we urge everyone to keep them in their prayers. Moerane leaves his wife, Fikile Moerane, four children, his mother and siblings.

Story continues below Advertisement

“May his spirit prevail over us to overcome such a difficult period of our time. Farewell Comrade Mpho,” Maile said. Maile made it clear that he was not impressed by people leaking information to the media without even confirming anything with the family. “I hope the abuse of social media stops because you are hurting people. You cannot post and repost unverified information. Before posting, stop and ask yourself if it is worth being posted,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Maile added: “We have continuously stated that he is in a critical condition and that the doctors did the best that they could. He succumbed to his injuries.” Regarding his political journey, Maile said they should be given time to write a proper obituary. “It will be an injustice to try to quickly summarise his political journey. The family will inform the media and public in terms of operations that will be undertaken in preparing for this knock.” Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile paid tribute to Moerane in a social media post.

Story continues below Advertisement