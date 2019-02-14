Ipid head Robert McBride. File Picture: Supplied

Parliament - MPs on Thursday adopted a timetable for them to either confirm or reject a decision by Police Minister Bheki Cele to not renew the contract of police watchdog head Robert McBride.



Parliament's police committee has given Cele until close of business on Monday to give reasons for his decision not to renew the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss's contract which expires on February 28. Thereafter McBride will have to respond, following which the committee will consider submissions by both parties before adopting its stance on February 27.





The committee was forced to change its February programme after McBride approached the high court in Pretoria to declare Cele's decision unconstitutional and unlawful. On Tuesday, both parties agreed that Parliament needed to first approve or dismiss the minister's decision.



