Parliament - "MPs are gatvol." This was the sentiment of several political parties regarding the behaviour of the Economic Freedom Fighters in the National Assembly ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fourth State of the Nation Address.
Ramaphosa could only begin his fourth State of the Nation Address more than an hour after he was set to begin on Thursday evening.
This after the EFF raised several points of order during proceedings resulting in Speaker Thandi Modise suspending the event for several minutes.
The EFF gave Ramaphosa the cold shoulder when he entered the National Assembly and refused to acknowledge him. Party leader Julius Malema raised his first point of order regarding the invitation of former president FW De Klerk.
"It is an insult to those who died and were tortured on Vlakplaas to have De Klerk in a democratic Parliament and therefore I request that you ask De Klerk to leave," he said.