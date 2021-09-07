MPs back IEC to allow parties to register candidates

The Home Affairs portfolio committee has welcomed the decision of the IEC to allow parties to register candidates for the elections. Chairperson of the committee, Fikile Xasa, said the decision of the IEC comes after the Constitutional Court made a ruling last Friday.

However, MPs are still going to meet with the IEC over its programme for the elections, which are to be held on November 1. The Constitutional Court had ruled against the IEC application to hold the elections next year February following the recommendations of the Moseneke report. Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke had recommended a later date for the polls.

Xasa said the home affairs fully supports the decision of the IEC to allow parties to register candidates. The ANC had been caught in a tough space after it failed to register candidates in several municipalities. But Xasa said this was an important window for all parties to register candidates.