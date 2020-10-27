MPs back Tsakani Malulake to be SA’s new auditor-general

Cape Town – The National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously recommended that Tsakani Maluleke be appointed the first woman auditor-general (AG) of South Africa. A total of 299 MPs across the political divide voted in favour of Maluleke, who is the deputy to outgoing AG Kimi Makwetu, to take over from December. The recommendation of Maluleke will be forwarded to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment. Sisisi Tolashe, chairperson of the ad hoc committee on the AG appointment, said they managed to execute their mandate in a manner which was free, fair and transparent. "We further executed our mandate without fear, favour or prejudice," Tolashe said.

She said they undertook the search for the suitable candidate to lead the Office of the AGSA amid wide allegations of Covid-19 corruption.

"After a rigorous process of searching for a person to lead, we have unanimously agreed to recommend the name of Ms Tsakani Maluleke. This was not an easy decision to arrive at taking into consideration the quality of candidates we interviewed," Tolashe said.

"I must say the majority of candidates we interviewed are not far (sic) to be considered to fill this position. However, Ms Maluleke emerged as an outstanding candidate based on how she provided excellent responses to questions during the interview.

"This not only demonstrated her abilities but her experience and suitability in the office. Her experience as the current deputy AG served is an added advantage considering the continuity in the institution."

Tolashe said it was the first time since the dawn of democracy for a woman to be appointed in the AG role.

"I have no doubt that the appointment of Ms Maluleke as the first woman to occupy the position of AG will contribute to empowerment of women, which is in tandem with the resolution taken by the ANC in its 54th conference, which required that in all we do we have to ensure we increase the level of women empowerment in all sectors," she said.

All parties said Maluleke was the best person for the position and that she was experienced and qualified.

Political Bureau