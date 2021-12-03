MPs call Batohi to Parliament to explain Cronje’s resignation

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi The issue of the resignation of the head of the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Unit advocate Hermoine Cronje has spilled over into Parliament after MPs called the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to explain.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services Bulelani Magwanishe confirmed on Friday that the meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday. It emerged yesterday that Cronje had quit her job and will officially leave office in March. Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba would assist during this time.

Magwanishe said this was an important meeting for members of the justice committee to get clarification from the minister and Batohi. He said MPs were concerned about the latest developments in the NPA. “We are concerned if there are plans in place to ensure there is no disruption and what necessitated the resignation. It will be important as Parliament, as institutions accounting to us, we are assured that there is no disruption,” said Magwanishe.