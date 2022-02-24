MPs call for peaceful solution to conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Cape Town - MPs have called for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine saying all parties must work together to find a solution. Chairperson of the portfolio committee on international relations and co-operation Supra Mahumapelo said they were concerned about the situation in Ukraine.

“We are extremely concerned for two reasons, firstly South Africa believes that we should always seek a peaceful outcome to any challenge and we are extremely worried about the bellicose statements coming from all sides. “The second concern is that we believe very strongly that there should be respect for territorial integrity of nation states,” said Mahumapelo. Mahumapelo called on all countries to find a solution through diplomatic channels as well.

“We have been encouraging all sides to find each other and negotiate towards a speedy and peaceful solution to prevent further armed conflict”, he said. The call by Parliament comes after the Department of International Relations and Co-operation earlier also called for a peaceful solution between Russia and Ukraine. The Western countries have condemned Russia for its attack on Ukraine.