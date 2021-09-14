MPs call on police to arrest those behind killing of three women in Inanda

Parliament has called for tough action against those behind the murder of three women at an ANC meeting in Durban over the weekend. The portfolio committee on women, children and people with disabilities said on Tuesday that the murders would not be tolerated, and the perpetrators must be found and held accountable.

The chairperson of the committee, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, said this incident could deter women from exercising their constitutional right to attend community meetings. “The committee condemns this gruesome killing of vulnerable and innocent women in the strongest terms. We are calling upon the police to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this horrendous act to book, to face the might of the law,” said Ncube-Ndaba. She described the murders as an acts barbarism. An armed gang attacked people who were attending an ANC meeting on Saturday in Inanda, where they opened fire. The three women were shot dead, and another five other people were injured.