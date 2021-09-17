MPs call on South African youth to register to vote

The cooperative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee has urged South Africans to register to vote Saturday and Sunday. Chairperson of the committee Fikile Xasa said the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has opened a window for people to take part in the local government elections in November.

“We urge all eligible South Africans, particularly the youth, to register to vote in the November local government elections. We are also calling upon South Africans to adhere to Covid-19 protocols at voter registration stations; please don’t lower your guard,” said Xasa. He said the fact that more than 23 000 voting stations will be opened over the weekend was an indication of the importance of the elections. He said local government was at the coalface of service delivery and people have to take part in deciding who governs them.

Political parties this weekend are expected to deploy their big guns across the nine provinces to campaign ahead of the polls. Xasa said people must use the opportunity to register as part of an exercise of their democratic right. The IEC is trying to get as many people as possible on the voters roll.

A number of political parties are taking part in the elections. Independent candidates are also contesting the polls. Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been supporting independent candidates across the country. Parties have also not ruled out coalitions in key metros and municipalities if they fail to get an outright majority.