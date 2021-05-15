MPs concerned about chaotic scenes at vaccination sites as SA begins phase 2 of rollout

Cape Town - The portfolio committee on health has called for action to address the chaotic scenes at vaccination sites in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

This was after hundreds of people including healthcare workers flocked to the vaccination sites in the last few days ahead of the rollout of Phase 2 of the vaccination programme on Monday.

Chairperson of the committee Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said action is required to prevent these scenes from unfolding.

“The chaotic scenes witnessed are unfortunate and require urgent remedial action, especially in the context of the impending roll-out of Phase 2 of the vaccination programme, what is even more worrying being the non-adherence to basic health protocols of social distancing and wearing of masks,” said Dhlomo.

This happened at the time there has been an increase in Covid-19 infections with Deputy President David Mabuza and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warning of a third wave.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced on Friday that the third wave has hit his province.

This comes after the Free State announced two weeks ago they were on the third wave.

The health committee said it would soon be visiting the Northern Cape ahead of the rollout of Phase 2 of the vaccination programme.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said they have secured 51 million doses from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

The Department of Health said on Friday more than 474 000 had been vaccinated.

