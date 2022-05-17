MPs condemn Stellenbosch University incident, calls for action

Cape Town - The parliamentary committee on higher education, science and innovation has blasted the alleged racism incident at Stellenbosch University, calling on the institution to act swiftly. This followed the incident caught on video, where a white student was urinating on the laptop and books of a black student.

The university has suspended the white student. The committee said it would engage the university and the Department of Higher Education on the matter. Chairperson of the committee Nompendulo Mkhatshwa said on Tuesday they visited Stellenbosch University in February where they called on it to speed up transformation.

She said after the racial incident a few days ago, they want the university to act swiftly. “The committee unequivocally condemns this act of racism and discrimination and welcomes the suspension and removal of the perpetrator from the university premises,” said Mkhatshwa. “The committee calls upon the university to conclude its investigation of the incident with speed and make its findings public to reassure the country that it strives for an inclusive student community. Justice must prevail for the affected student and the committee charges the university to ensure that they receive the mental health care they need, considering the loathsome ordeal they experienced,” she said.

Political parties have also condemned the incident and called for action against the student involved. They said the matter required serious attention from the university. The committee said no stone should be left unturned in the investigation by the university and there must be justice for the affected student.

It said it would not allow for such behaviour at an institution of higher learning. [email protected] Political Bureau