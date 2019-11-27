Senior prosecutors Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba were fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: African News Agency (ANA Archives)

Parliament - Parliament's portfolio committee on justice on Wednesday resolved to recommend that former deputy director of public prosecutions, Nomgcobo Jiba, and her colleague, Lawrence Mrwebi, not be restored to their posts. The chairman of the committee, Bulelani Magwanishe, said the committee found that there was no reason to restore the pair to office.

President Cyril Ramaphosa fired both on the basis of the findings of the Mokgoro Enquiry, which found them unfit to hold office for reasons of lack of ethical standards and compromised integrity.

The committee said it found that Ramaphosa had complied with the provisions of section 12(6)(a) and (b) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

"In addition, the process the president followed in reaching his decision was fair and he applied his mind properly on the matter. Furthermore, the committee is of the view that the representations placed before it by Adv Mrwebi do not raise any reason for it to find that the President did not apply his mind properly to the matter before him.”