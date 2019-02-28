Members of Parliament's police committee are meeting to decide whether police watchdog head Robert Mcbride will keep his job beyond his contract expiry date this week. Picture: Chantall Presence/African News Agency (ANA)

Parliament - Members of Parliament's police committee on Thursday lashed out at private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan who it said attempted to intimidate MPs during their process to decide whether police watchdog head Robert McBride will keep his job beyond his contract expiry date this week. ANC MP Jerome Maake read out a letter, purportedly from O'Sullivan, in which MPs are accused of being guided by "criminals like Cele", referring to the police minister Bheki Cele.

In the letter to committee chairman Francois Beukman, he is asked to hand over the names and ID numbers of MPs serving on the committee, and all information relating to their financial disclosures contained in the register of members interests for investigation.

Beukman was not impressed, saying this was one of several communications sent to MPs.

"I must really express my shock and dismay at some of the comments and WhatsApps members of this committee received in the last 72 hours. It is really totally unacceptable. Members cannot be put under undue pressure by lobby groups."

"We are not a banana republic, where when decisions must be made there are threats against members. It is serious," said Beukman.

MPs have to adopt its stance on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss on Thursday after the latter turned to the high court in Pretoria after Cele informed him in January that he will not renew his contract.

McBride said it was not for the minister to decide, but that the decision lay with Parliament.

