MPs demand answers on R15m Eastern Cape sports field

Cape Town – MPs have called for accountability over the R15 million spent on a sports field in Enoch Mgijima Municipality, saying the money spent was not a reflection of the field that was built. The portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs said on Friday every cent used to build the facility must be accounted for, and if there has been misappropriation of funds, action must be taken against those responsible.

Chairperson of the committee Fikile Xasa said they welcome the investigation done by the provincial government in the Eastern Cape. The committee said the spending of R15m on the shoddy sports field comes against the backdrop of the Enoch Mgijima Municipality owing Eskom R400m and the auditor-general R2.2m. Xasa said they would not take this matter lying down, and want accountability.

“We are hoping that there will be meaningful accountability on a project of that nature,” said Xasa. He said there was a discrepancy between the actual cost of the sports field and what was delivered. The field has caused a huge public outcry in the country with calls for heads to roll in the municipality.

Xasa said what was delivered was an open field with a few seats and ablution facilities. Eastern Cape provincial MEC for Cooperative Governance Xolile Nqatha called for an investigation into the controversial sports field. Xasa said when the municipality reported to them last November it was in a dire financial situation and it should be prudent with how it spends its money.