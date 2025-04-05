MPs divided over Parliament's plan to regulate surprise oversight visits

Parliament's initiative to create guidelines for members to undertake unannounced visits at public institutions has sparked a cautious yet optimistic response among political parties. The move, prompted by frequent complaints, has reignited discussions regarding the balance between enabling parliamentary oversight and the necessity for operational protocols within government facilities.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has instructed that guidelines be formulated, following a rise in communications regarding the appropriateness of individual parliamentarians accessing government locations for oversight purposes. Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso said Didiza has deemed that guidelines be developed to assist members in carrying out their function as individuals and through committees. “The oversight model envisages members to conduct individual unannounced oversight, but there have been problems and complaints from both sides,” he said.

During a meeting of the sub-committee on rules earlier this week, MPs articulated their frustrations, fearing that overregulation could hinder their oversight functions, particularly amid suspicions that some complaints have originated from the executive arm of government. DA chief whip George Michalakis voiced a strong stance on the matter, asserting that unannounced visits are essential for MPs to assess the genuine conditions within state institutions. “It makes us effective as MPs. It must be as free as possible to take into account the functioning of the institution,” he stated.

Concerns about unnecessary restrictions on MPs conducting oversight were echoed by Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana. He pointed out experiences where MPs were blocked from entering government facilities, arguing that such limitations should not exist. Gana emphasised that while announcing visits to the media is acceptable, it should not be mandatory for MPs to inform institutions of their intentions in advance.

“It should not be my responsibility to inform this institution that I am visiting them,” he said. The formulation of the guidelines on oversight visits comes in the wake of the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department outlining the procedure for visits to schools by members of the public, political office-bearers, public representatives, and the media. The department’s head, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, said visits to schools must be regulated to prevent unnecessary disruptions to teaching and learning and avoid politicisation of such visits.

“Any persons intending to visit a school, including members of the public, political office-bearers, public representatives, or the media, must request and obtain written permission from the head of the department or the principal prior to the visit,” Ngcobo wrote in his circular dated March 11, 2025. While a Minister and MEC of Education, law enforcement agencies, and department officials are exempted, such is not granted to MPs and MPLs. Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels noted with concern that there are officials who restrict MPs for the sake of it.

“That we should not allow,” Wessels said. ANC MP Cameron Dugmore cautioned about walking to a school unannounced, as an example, and potentially disrupting schooling. “A member who wants to visit should be able to do so with notice. On the issue of unannounced individual visits, one has to look at the types of institution,” he said, adding that unannounced visits could cause drama.

Gerhard Koornhof, parliamentary counsellor to President Cyril Ramaphosa, said a good practice was to give notice to an institution. “There might be cases when you want to do unannounced visits,” Koornhof said. He noted that unannounced visits could be problematic.

“If not managed, it could run out of control because any MP can go unannounced anywhere, anytime,” Koornhof said. But, Michalakis said unannounced visits should be protected provided there was protocol and respect. “The problem is human behaviour, but it is difficult to control. I always go to an institution and announce myself and they don’t have time to prepare,” he said stressing the importance of courtesy and manners.

In backing unannounced visits, MK Party’s Mzikayise Ntshingila recounted an incident when they visited the facility of the defence, where they found some notices instructing employees to ensure the toilets and floors were spotlessly clean. “It is done for optics but we are here to deal with real issues,” said Ntshingila. Sub-committee chairperson Doris Dlakude said Didiza would interact with the executive before the guidelines were finalised and wanted parties to have a say.