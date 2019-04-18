DA MP Richard Majola was given two cans of Bull Brand beef, dry fruit and a pack of biltong by the Speaker of Botswana’s Parliament. Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - From the many properties and shares in various companies declared in Parliament, it appears that MPs are not only busy in the national legislature, but also have time to do business on the side. DA MP Michael Bagraim disclosed that he owned several properties in Cape Town.

Bagraim is not alone, as ANC MP Jabulani Mahlangu also has properties in Kwaggafontein and Bronkhorspruit.

Freedom Front Plus chief whip Corne Mulder also disclosed his shares in various companies in the country.

Another DA MP, Yusuf Cassim, disclosed shares in companies in the financial services sector, the telecommunications industry and health-care sector.

Cope leader Mosiua Lekota owns a number of properties in Durban, Free State and Gauteng.

ANC MP Zukisa Faku also listed a few properties in Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape. Another ANC MP, Dennis Gamede, listed properties in KwaZulu-Natal.

But the register of members’ interests will not be complete without gifts to MPs and ministers - from Russian vodka to scarves, a gas heater and meat.

Deputy Minister of Transport Sindi Chikunka received a beaded mat decorated with a beaded lizard from the University of Pretoria. DA leader Mmusi Maimane received eight pairs of socks from Nic Harry valued at more than R2300. The DA leader also received a small marble bust from the opposition in Congo-Brazzaville.

Speaker Baleka Mbete got a silver and gold palm tree from the embassy of Iraq, St Petersburg perfume from the chairperson of the federal council of the assembly of Russia, and a gas heater from the Alexandra Taxi Association.

Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom was handed a Beluga vodka from the ambassador of Russia, a Minsk Kristall vodka from the ambassador of Belarus and a Catholic ornament from the minister of tourism in Palestine.

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Bulelani Magwanishe was also given a chessboard at a Russian function, VIP Chinese tea and sports gear (both from Brics officials), Ugandan tea by the minister of trade in that country, and an Ivorian shirt by the chamber of commerce in Ivory Coast.

DA MP Richard Majola was given two cans of Bull Brand beef, dry fruit and a pack of biltong by the Speaker of Botswana’s Parliament.

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Kebby Maphatsoe got a shield from the military veterans of Sweden, a pencil and cufflinks from the deputy minister of Poland and wine from China.

