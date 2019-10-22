File picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters.

Parliament - The ANC used its majority in Parliament to muscle through the Special Appropriations Bill to allow for the bailout of Eskom to the tune of R59 billion. This came after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told MPs on Tuesday that the problems at Eskom were complex.

He said they need skilled people to serve on the board and executive management.

A majority of 200 ANC MPs approved the Bill on Eskom against 100 opposition members. The opposition had rejected the Special Appropriations Bill saying it was akin to throwing money into a bottomless pit.

But Mboweni said the problems at the power utility were far deeper than people thought. He said the state-owned entities were also a burden to the state.