MPs grill candidates for new infrastructure council to replace National Key Points Act

Cape Town - THE portfolio committee on police will grill candidates today, for the Critical Infrastructure Council after they were shortlisted a few weeks ago.

The Critical Infrastructure Protection Act 8 of 2019 Act (CIP Act) intends to provide guidelines to be considered for transparent identification and declaration of critical infrastructure; provides for the administration of the act to be led by the national commissioner of police; provides for the establishment of the Critical Infrastructure Council with its functions and provides for the powers and duties of persons in control of critical infrastructure. The act is still to come into effect.

Police committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson said of the 17 candidates, 10 would be selected of which Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole will then choose five.

Appointees will serve a five-year term. Interviews started yesterday and will end on Thursday. Applicants went through a vetting process and received security clearance before proceeding to the interview round.

A statement by the committee states that the responsibilities of the Critical Infrastructure Council will include considering and making recommendations in respect of applications to be designated as critical infrastructure, approving various guidelines, and reporting to the minister of police in respect of all matters relating to the CIP Act. The minister must then, on a bi-annual basis, table a report in Parliament on the activities of the Critical Infrastructure Council.

“As part of the process, the committee took regard of relevant qualifications and skills, expertise and experience necessary to enhance the council to deliver on its mandate. The fields of experience considered included, critical infrastructure protection, risk management, engineering, disaster management and cybersecurity.

Also, the committee considered gender and racial representativity to ensure that the council reflects the South African demographics,” said the committee.

IOL