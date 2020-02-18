Cape Town - Eskom has faced tough questions from MPs on the load shedding that is to last for the next 18 months.
Members of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) told Eskom senior officials on Tuesday that the public would no longer tolerate power cuts.
They said the power cuts cause massive disruptions in people’s lives and cripple businesses.
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the issue of load shedding has to urgently be addressed.
“The public cannot afford the chaos in South Africa because of load shedding. It is a serious indictment that we are dealing with load shedding since 2008. It’s a failure to manage Eskom,” said Hlengwa.