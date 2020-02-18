MPs grill Eskom over load shedding crisis









File picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko Cape Town - Eskom has faced tough questions from MPs on the load shedding that is to last for the next 18 months. Members of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) told Eskom senior officials on Tuesday that the public would no longer tolerate power cuts. They said the power cuts cause massive disruptions in people’s lives and cripple businesses. Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the issue of load shedding has to urgently be addressed. “The public cannot afford the chaos in South Africa because of load shedding. It is a serious indictment that we are dealing with load shedding since 2008. It’s a failure to manage Eskom,” said Hlengwa.

ANC MP Bernice Swarts said the fact that Eskom was talking about resolving the energy crisis in 18 months was a serious concern.

She said the public would not accept explanations of power cuts.

“After Medupi you must tell us which other boilers you will shut down for 75 days. You can’t tell me that there will be load-shedding for 18 months CEO,” said Swarts.

She said answers were needed because people were sitting in darkness.

Political Bureau