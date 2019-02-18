The National Assembly will be racing against time this week when it pushes for the passing of bills less than a month before closing for the term. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The National Assembly will be racing against time this week when it pushes for the passing of bills less than a month before closing for the term. On Tuesday, the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Amendment Bill is up for consideration, after it was passed by a vote in the National Council of Provinces. The bill gives traditional councils two years to fulfil transformation conditions.

Also to be passed the same day is the amendment to the National Minimum Wage Act, which came into effect last month and provides for payment of R20 per hour to workers, and the Carbon Tax Bill, which gives effect to the “polluter pays” principle.

On Thursday, the Local Government: Municipal Structures Amendment Bill which, among other things, excludes councillors found guilty of breaches of the code of conduct for councillors for two years, is to be passed,

Also due to be passed is the Public Investments Corporation Amendment Bill, which seeks to provide greater transparency and better governance in state-owned entities.

