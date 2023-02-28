MPs left shaken after fellow member Maurencia Gillion dies

Cape Town - MPs have been left shocked after an ANC parliamentarian died during a training workshop in Cape Town. Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo said they have been shaken by the event that happened on Tuesday.

Maurencia Gillion, who represented the ANC in the NCOP, collapsed and died during the workshop. Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said they were left shaken. “All of us are in a state of great grief, inexplicable shock and anguish. Nothing could have prepared any of us here for this. To lose a member of Parliament is very sad, but to lose her in this manner is just harrowing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon Gillion and pray for their strength to surmount this unbearable pain,” said Masondo and Mapisa-Nqakula.

Gillion was attending a three-day strategic training workshop in a hotel in Cape Town when she collapsed and died. She was a member of the select committee on health and social services in the NCOP. She joined Parliament after the 2019 national and provincial elections and had represented the party in the council.

The sudden turn of events had left MPs who had attended the workshop shaken and in a state of distress.