MPs moonlighting, getting money from churches, and even free mall parking. Find out what else they have declared

Cape Town - Some of the country’s 400 Members of Parliament receive remuneration outside Parliament and moonlight as consultants in various sectors. Some even traded with the state, while others were directors of companies or owned private businesses, with one being in the taxi industry and a few in the funeral parlour industry.

One co-owned a shopping mall, while others had invested in a shopping complex and a rental business. This emerged from a report of the joint ethics committee when it made public the 866-page register of members’ interests for 2020. Deputy President David Mabuza listed directorship in five companies in the retail trade.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister Obed Bapela disclosed he received R100 000 for consultancy work for Propeprice171. Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo indicated he was an investor in a Kuruman shopping complex. Although ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude did not disclose remuneration outside Parliament or directorships, the registry shows properties that include an undertaking business in Ericsville.

National Council of Provinces ANC chief whip Seiso Mohai disclosed that in 2019 he won a R3.1 million government contract to do renovations, repair and maintenance at the Willem Prinsloo Museum for the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. ANC MP Ntaoleng Patricia disclosed that she was awarded a R160 000 sub-contract for a paving project for nine months by the Tsatsabane Municipality. ANC MP China Dodovu listed consultancy work in Majestic Heights management, while his colleague, Qubudile Dyantyi, received remuneration from the Khayelitsha Community Trust and the subsidiary Khayelitsha Housing Company.

ANC MP Matshidiso Melina Gomba said in the register she was the landlord of Malangeni guest house, which was run by her daughter Kgomotso and her daughter-in-law Caroline. The ANC’s Asnath Mathedi Molelekwa disclosed she has a minibus taxi business from which she earns R10 000. Violet Siwela said she had a family business – butchery, restaurant, bottle store, transport and filling station.

ANC MP Sifiso Buthelezi was listed as the director of 19 companies, with the value of the benefits not listed, and received unknown benefits from a private company, Ikgodiso Minerals. ANC MP Masefako Dikgalo disclosed his directorship of a mortuary business, Mmasefako Funerals. The report shows ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe disclosed he received remuneration from Hope of Glory Tabernacle.

Meshoe’s colleague, Wayne Thring, received remuneration from Kingdom Connect Ministries. The DA’s Michael Bagraim said he was self-employed as a consultant in a law firm. His disclosure shows he is a director of a labour law consulting firm.

Bargraim’s colleague, Darren Bergman, received R10 000 a month for consultancy work in a company he owns with associates. DA MP Dion George received remuneration for financial services. His colleague, Solly Malatsi, who is a roadrunner, disclosed remuneration from a Foschini sports photo shoot.

The DA’s Sicelo Mabika disclosed he has interests in property: 16 flats in Manguzi and cottages with 14 rooms in Hlazane. The EFF’s Khanya Ceza stated he received R3 000 from the Southern African Music Rights Organisation, while his colleague, Makhosini Mischak Chabangu, disclosed owning a restaurant in Witsieshoek. EFF MP Ringo Madlingozi said he was the sole director of a company that bore his name and another, Rister Music, both of which created and sold songs online.

Madlingozi also said he performs his songs. The EFF’s Mmabatho Mokause stated she was a director of a funeral parlour, which she said was not generating money. Her colleague, Ciliesta Motsepe, was also a director of a funeral parlour, while Noluthando Nolutshungu listed two shops under her name in Langa, Cape Town.

The NFP’s Munzoor Shaik Emam said he was a director of an automotive company, Zia Holdings. DA MP Jan de Villiers said he was a director of two property investment companies and benefited by using the company as a consultant. As the co-owner of Eikestad Mall in Stellenbosch, De Villiers has the benefit of free parking at the mall.

He disclosed that his company has a five-year lease agreement to the tune of R7.1m with the Stellenbosch Municipality that ends in September 2024. "The mall is managed by the 80% owner, Attacq listed fund. The municipality leases 484m² of office space, total mall area is 48 025m², so 1% of the total lettable area," he said.