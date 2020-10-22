MPs pay tribute to outgoing AG, Kimi Makwetu

PARTIES in the National Council of Provinces sang from the same hymn book as they paid tributes to outgoing Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on Thursday. Makwetu is leaving his office next month after serving a non-renewable seven-year term. NCOP deputy chairperson Sylvia Lucas hailed Makwetu for pursuing the Standing Committee on AG to review powers of his office and the suitability to adequately address systematic failures in public finances. DA's Willem Aucamp said it was a pity that a very remarkable man who had distinguished himself was leaving office. "We are saying goodbye and thanking a person who after years of life in honourable service to the people of South Africa," he said.

"We have confidence Mr Mkwetu leaves behind a team of principled and hard working and uncompromising staff," Aucamp added.

EFF's Simon Moletsane said Makwetu has served the country with dignity even during difficult times.

"We honour you for revealing the extent of the rot in the public service,"h e said.

IFP's Senzo Mfayela said Makwetu made an outstanding contribution as the custodian of the constitution.

"Mr AG you became the real ambassador for good governance. We wish all the best in your future endeavours," Mfayela said.

Freedom Front Plus' Stephanus du Toit expressed his gratitude to Makwetu for his exemplary service to the nation.

"It has not been an easy job particularly performing audits in the chaotic world of local government. He performed excellently and has been a great asset to the nation," Du Toit said.

ANC's Yunus Carrim said Makwetu and his predecessors served the country tremendously well and in many instances they were world class.

"We say we have many problems in the country. Let's recognise world class. Mr Makwetu we are proud of you and wish you well in your future," Carrim said.

In his response, Makwetu thanked the NCOP delegates for "the wonderful words of encouragement" saying they echoed the feelings of all staff in his office.

"I would like to say in looking after the institution it would be important to jealously guard those young people who do this work on behalf of this country ... As we ponder the future, keep them in mind," he added.

Political Bureau