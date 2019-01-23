Parliament’s portfolio committee on police. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - The portfolio committee on police wants the SAPS to fast-track the implementation of the e-docket system to ramp up the prosecution of cases in courts. Committee chairperson Francois Beukman said on Tuesday that while other police stations have already set up the system, they wanted the remaining stations to start implementing it.

The system links the police with the courts and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) offices.

The government introduced the e-docket system a few years ago in part to fight corruption and theft of dockets.

The government has spent billions of rand in the modernisation of its information technology (IT) systems, including the Integrated Justice System.

Beukman said that out of 1146 police stations, the system was implemented in 982.

“It is currently linked to 485 courts and NPA offices. It needs to be implemented in a further 166 police stations,” said Beukman.

For the current financial year, the police allocated R20.5million for the e-docket system, added Beukman.

He added that for the bigger Integrated Justice System there was an allocation of R254.9m in the current financial year.

But opposition parties had in the past complained there was slow progress in the implementation of the integrated justice system. They wanted the police to fast-track the process.

MPs last year questioned the delays in finalising the implementation of the e-docket system and the entire IT management system of the police.

However, the police said they were on track in fixing their IT systems.

Members of Parliament had also insisted that the system be able to fight corruption and the theft of dockets.

The police had in the past been accused of a lax system that failed to deal with the issue of corruption and lost documents.

Beukman said the sooner the e-docket system was fully implemented the better for the police and the fight against crime.

Political Bureau