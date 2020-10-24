MPs push through with Expropriation Bill

Cape Town - MPs have confirmed that the Expropriation Bill will be pushed through in the national legislature as part of the land reform of agenda. At the programming committee of the National Assembly, chaired by Speaker Thandi Modise, officials said the Bill has been tabled and will be dealt with by the relevant committee. The tabling of the Expropriation Bill is part of land reform laws under way in Parliament to address the matter. Deputy President David Mabuza also told Parliament that the Expropriation Bill is a necessary piece of legislation to deal with land reform. "We are also bringing the Expropriation Bill, the bill that we are amending, that seeks to clarify the spirit of the Constitution where there is expropriation without compensation when is it going to happen. We are not sitting on our laurels as government," said Mabuza.

The Expropriation Bill will allow government to expropriate land in the public interest or for a public purpose.

The Expropriation Bill was tabled back in 2008 but it was shelved.

The government has revived it and it has been tabled in Parliament.

This would form part of the laws to address land reform in the country.

The ad hoc committee on land expropriation is busy with the public hearings.

This week the committee has been conducting the hearings in Northern Cape and Limpopo.

This would form part of the work done to allow for amendments in the Constituon for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The Restitution of Land Rights Bill is still awaiting finalization.

Mabuza confirmed Parliament missed its deadline to finalise it after the Constitutional Court rejected a request to extend the deadline.

The Bill was passed in 2014 and it allowed the government to re-open land claims. But the government was taken to court and the Constitutional Court ruled in 2016 it was invalid and unconstitutional.

This stopped the land restitution claims process. Parliament had to insert certain amendments in line with the Constitutional Court ruling.

Political Bureau