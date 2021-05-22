MPs pushing to finalise three bills that tighten measures in GBV battle

The justice committee will soon be concluding the three bills that tighten measures in the fight against gender-based violence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele last week described as shameful the murder of women and children. The violence against women and children has spiked after the lockdown restrictions were lifted.

In the meeting of the justice committee, MPs went through some of the amendments to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act.

The other bill that the committee had been considering is the Domestic Violence Act.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola had late last year tabled three bills in Parliament to strengthen measures in the fight against GBV.

Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said they need to finalise the GBV Bills.

"We think we are on track, we will have the whole day again next week. But I think we have covered a lot of ground.

’’We will be able to conclude next week and be ready to vote on the two bills because we have already dealt with the first one. But we felt it will be important that we wait for the two bills so that we can debate all three of them," said Magwanishe.

He said they were on course to finishing their work on the GBV bills. Magwanishe said they have covered a lot of work on these bills.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said last week the R1.6 billion allocated to GBV will be used properly and a committee was set up to oversee work in this area.

Political Bureau