MPs ready to cast secret vote for new Speaker of Parliament

Cape Town - Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe has told Parliament that only MPs physically present in the House will be able to vote for the election of the new Speaker. This was after he closed the nomination process after ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina formally nominated Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for the position.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone also nominated Annelie Lotriet to challenge the ANC candidate. There were no further nominations after the two parties put forward their candidates. Preparations are now under way for a secret ballot in line with the rules of Parliament.

“May I announce that only members here will be able to vote,” said Hlophe. Parliament said 166 MPs will be on the floor of the Chamber and another 127 will be in the public gallery. A further group of 24 MPs will be in the officials’ bay and 92 will be in a separate committee room.

The nomination of Mapisa-Nqakula has generated controversy with the UDM and EFF boycotting the process. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has lodged a complaint with the joint standing committee on defence, alleging that Mapisa-Nqakula received a bribe of R5 million from a defence contractor. This related to the time when she was Minister of Defence. The committee was in the process of investigating the matter. The IFP, Freedom Front Plus and other smaller parties have said they will not support Mapisa-Nqakula.