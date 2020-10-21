MPs recommend Maluleke as next AG

DEPUTY auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke emerged on Tuesday as the preferred candidate to succeed incumbent Kimi Makwetu when he finishes his seven-year term in November. MPs across the political divide serving on the ad hoc committee on the appointment of the auditor-general unanimously agreed on Maluleke’s name. ANC MP Sfiso Buthelezi was the first to recommend the current deputy auditor-general saying she was the best of the best and ticked all the boxes they were looking for. His sentiments were echoed by ANC MP Kenny Morolong who said Maluleke distinguished herself. Freedom Front Plus' Wouter Wessels added his view that Maluleke was in his view the most suitable for the office of auditor-general.

ANC MP Sakhumzi Somyo supported his colleagues' recommendation along with DA MP Jan de Villiers, who concurred in support of Maluleke as the new auditor-general.

IFP's Narend Singh also recommended Maluleke on behalf of his party as the preferred candidate as ANC MP Dipuo Peters and committee chairperson Sisisi Tolashe were also in support.

Maluleke's name will now be forwarded to the National Assembly for adoption and then sent to President Cyhril Ramaphosa for appointment.

Maluleke was among the 71 applications received by the committee, but only 10 met the required experience.

The post of the AG required applicants should be chartered accountants or posses equivalent qualification with specialised knowledge or experience in auditing, state finances and public administration.

This was in addition to being a fit and proper South African citizen, who was impartial and able to exercise his or her powers without fear, favour or prejudice.

The committee decided to shortlist eight candidates consisting of seven chartered accountants and a professor.

Only seven candidates were interviewed after one candidate withdrew.

Political Bureau