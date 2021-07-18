MPs says faces of those behind attacks will be known

The country will soon know who was behind the attacks that were launched last week, which left destruction and saw the burning of malls and other businesses in two provinces, MPs said on Sunday. Co-chairperson of the joint standing committee on defence Cyril Xaba said this was a well coordinated attack against the state and those behind it will soon be known.

“This was well coordinated and the country will soon know who is behind it. We are waiting for the time to be told who these people are who brought the country into disrepute. Surely, we are waiting for that announcement or information,” said Xaba. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he was looking forward to a behind the scene meeting with the military on who was behind the attacks. This was after Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told MPs that some of the information was sensitive and could not be made public.

This was for security purposes as more members of the army were already on the ground in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and other parts of the country. Mapisa-Nqakula said they have deployed soldiers in all provinces except the Northern Cape to guard against similar violent protests. Mapisa-Nqakula also said they need to get analysts from the State Security Agency and Defence Intelligence to look at some of the strange features of the attacks.

She said one of the strange things was the attacks on clinics and hospitals. She said there was poverty and other socio-economic conditions but there was no justification for what happened. Intelligence officials from defence and SSA would be able to look at what drove some of the attacks in public healthcare facilities, which provided a key service to communities.