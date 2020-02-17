Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa faces more tough questions in the National Assembly when the debate on the State of the Nation Address gets under way on Tuesday.
Opposition parties had already slammed Ramaphosa’s speech last Thursday as lukewarm and not offering answers to SA's challenges.
Parties have said Ramaphosa had not dealt with the economy, the energy crisis or real issues facing cash-strapped State-Owned Entities. There were also no tangible solutions to rising crime levels and gender-based violence.
On some issues Ramaphosa indicated that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will give details in his Budget speech next week. Ramaphosa had among other things announced that financially strong municipalities would be able to procure energy.
Opposition parties said the president had not given details on effective measures to rein in those implicated in corruption and state capture. Civil society and opposition parties have called for law enforcement agencies to act on some of the issues arising out of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.