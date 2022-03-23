MPs slam attack on artist Esther Mahlangu

Cape Town - MPs have called for tough action against the man who attacked Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu, saying no stone should be left unturned in nailing the suspect. Chairperson of the portfolio committee on arts and culture Beauty Dlulane said on Wednesday that they want the security detail at Mahlangu’s home in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, to be reviewed.

She said the people who assaulted Mahlangu should be held to account for their actions. They must account for everything they have done. Mahlangu was attacked at her house on Saturday by a man who assaulted her and stole some items. Dlulane described the attack on Mahlangu as “brazen”.

She said they were shocked by this action and called for the police to find the attacker. “The people who have committed this act do not understand the importance of the rare artistic capability that Dr Mahlangu possesses and the heritage that goes with her works. “The criminals who committed this act should not be allowed to get away and should be made to account for everything they have stolen,” said Dlulane.

She said they cannot allow anyone to be subjected to the kind of assault Mahlangu was subjected to. She said the police must ensure the perpetrator was brought to book. Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa also condemned the assault on Mahlangu, saying this showed people had lost respect for humanity.

He told parliament on Tuesday the perpetrator must be held accountable for their action. Mthethwa also said he spoke to Mahlangu and that the artist was strong. [email protected]

