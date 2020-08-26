MPs slam Eskom board for no show

MPs slam Eskom board for recusing themselves from committee meeting via SMS: "We can't be reduced to an SMS as if they are communicating to their boyfriend/girlfriend“. Parliament - The Eskom board came under fire from Parliament on Wednesday for recusing itself from a committee meeting via a text message just hours before it started. The board, along with its management, was scheduled to brief the standing committee on public accounts on outstanding matters relating to Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer, cases referred to the law enforcement agencies, contracts and lifestyle audits. At the virtual meeting, only the management was in attendance and two board members only announced after it was decided to postpone the meeting to next week.

Committee chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa told the meeting that he received a text message from board chairperson Professor Malegapuru Makgoba just hours before the meeting was to commence, informing him of their non-attendance due to another engagement.

"This morning I received this message from the chairperson of the board indicating that there is a critical meeting with the board to discuss human resources and legislative matters within Eskom and it clashes with this meeting," Hlengwa said.

He then went on to say he presumed the chairperson and other board members were not in attendance before asking the Eskom management to introduce themselves.

After chief executive officer Andre de Ruyter introduced his team and made no mention of the board, Hlengwa said he was informed by the committee staff that the correspondence inviting Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan could not be sent.

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks said since the committee failed to invite Gordhan and the board was not present, the meeting should be postponed to another date.

DA MP Alf Lees said it was an unfortunate set of circumstances and agreed with Dirks that another meeting be scheduled as soon as possible.

ANC MP Bheki Hadebe also agreed but said such unfortunate circumstances should not happen in the future.

"I don't know what led to the board of Eskom having two meetings clashing. Either we did not inform them on time or we did but they opted to continue with their board meeting.

"Ideally it would be of great importance we send correspondence and invitations well in advance to avoid circumstances of this nature," Hadebe said.

Hlengwa emphasised that the correspondence from the board chairperson was in an SMS form this morning, and undertook to investigate why Gordhan was not sent an invitation.

But committee members took a dim view that a text message was sent only hours before the start of the meeting without being followed up to a sent correspondence.

"The entire accounting officer, the board of Eskom, decides to be recused via SMS. Is that professional?" Hadebe asked.

"On the eve of a meeting they expect us to accept that and move forward as if nothing happened," he said.

He said the board's conduct should not be tolerated.

"We can't be reduced to an SMS as if they are communicating to their boyfriend or girlfriend on the eleventh hour when they scheduled a date and now something happened and they can't come," Hadebe said.

Other committee members also lashed out at the board with ANC MP Sakhumzi Somyo saying they did not take kindly to the apology sent at the last minute.

"At least there must be some form of respect to deal with the committees of Parliament," Somyo said.

Hlengwa said in the absence of the board they could not continue with the meeting.

"CEO, when you go, though I will send correspondence, communicate to the board our grave disquiet and dissatisfaction about the set of events as they characterised themselves.

"While the minister was not invited - it is squarely on my table - the absence of the minister would not have necessitated a postponement. It is the board that must account," he added.

Political Bureau