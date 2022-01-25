MPs slam security officials’ attack on Eastern Cape councillor

Cape Town - The select committee on co-operative governance, water and sanitation has condemned the dragging of a female councillor in the Eastern Cape, and called for the provincial department to take action. The chairperson of the select committee of co-operative governance in the National Council of Provinces, China Dodovu, said on Tuesday that the conduct of security officials in Amathole district municipality was not acceptable.

A video circulated on social media in which councillor Nanziwe Rulashe was being dragged in the building. Dodovu’s comment comes as five people appeared in court in East London on charges of assault. They were released on bail. The ANC in the Eastern Cape also slammed the assault.

Dodovu said serious action needed to be taken against those responsible for the assault. “The incident in question is barbaric and uncalled for on many grounds, but the most nauseating is the manhandling of a female public representative by male security officers. This is concerning in the context of ever-increasing gender-based violence in the country, which requires a concerted effort to overcome,” said Dodovu. He called for an investigation into the matter, and said action needed to be taken.