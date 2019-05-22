File picture: Picture: Reuters/Rogan Ward

Cape Town - About 400 MPs will be sworn in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the first sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday. Diplomats and guests of the Presidency, guests of leaders of political parties represented in Parliament will also be in attendance.



Order of proceedings

Guests attending the sitting and party candidates to be sworn in as members of the National Assembly are set to arrive at around 8.30. They must be seated in the Chamber by 10.15.

Chief Justice Mogoeng will open proceedings of the House at 10.30. In groups of 10, The National Assembly members will be sworn in by Chief Justice Mogoeng and must swear obedience to the Constitution.

Chief Justice Mogoeng will then call for the nomination of candidates for the positions of Speaker of the National Assembly, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and President of the Republic of South Africa.