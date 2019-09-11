File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA).

PARLIAMENT - The parliamentary ad hoc committee tasked with introducing legislation to amend the property clause in the Constitution to give effect to a parliamentary resolution to expropriate land without compensation on Wednesday resolved to invite experts on the issue to address MPs. In a statement, committee chairman Mathole Motshekga said the committee "would identify the best brains in South Africa on the process that the committee is going to follow, and the implications of the process in order to amend the Constitution to make it possible for the expropriation of land without compensation".

Before the workshop with the experts, MPs will consider several reports on the issue, including that of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee, the Ad Hoc Committee on the Amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution (the property clause), the presidential advisory panel and a High-Level Panel.

"We will set aside politics and decide on what is in the best interest of all South Africans,” Motshekga said.

The committee has set March 31 next year as a deadline for it to complete its work.

African News Agency (ANA)